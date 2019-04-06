Mid-South girls attend leadership conference put on by MPD, MFD

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - On Friday, 1,300 female students from 31 Shelby County Schools spent the day learning about the real world.
The Memphis Girls Rock Conference was hosted by the Memphis Police Department Community Outreach Program.
The students range from eighth to twelfth grade, and throughout the day, they learned about things from financial literacy to sexual abuse.
“For us to be able to reach out and say, ‘Hey, you need to do this,’ or ‘this needs to happen’ or ‘please avoid doing this’ ... just giving that extra little bit to these girls is very powerful. Its very rewarding," said one organizer.
This is the second year for the event. The Memphis Police Department and the Fire Department teamed up to put on the day-long event.
