Possible hepatitis A exposure reported at Region 8 gas station

Vaccination clinics will be held on Monday, April 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Poinsett County Health Units in Harrisburg, Marked Tree, and Trumann. A clinic will also take place in Waldenburg at the former Josie’s Steak House at 7974 Highway 49 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.