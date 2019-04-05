Possible hepatitis A exposure reported at Region 8 gas station

WALDENBURG, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is warning of a possible hepatitis A exposure at a Waldenburg gas station.
According to a news release, an employee at the Jordan’s Kwik Stop tested positive for the virus.
The ADH said anyone who ate or drank at the gas station from March 14-29 should get vaccinated immediately, if they have never been vaccinated against hep. A.
Vaccination clinics will be held on Monday, April 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Poinsett County Health Units in Harrisburg, Marked Tree, and Trumann. A clinic will also take place in Waldenburg at the former Josie’s Steak House at 7974 Highway 49 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Since February 2018, ADH said there have been 317 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in Northeast Arkansas.
