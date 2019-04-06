Stormy weekend pattern taking shape

Mild and dry conditions overnight with patchy fog possible after midnight and into early Saturday morning. Then a complex storm system moves through the area bring the threat of strong storms Saturday night & Sunday.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 54
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: E 5-10 HIGH: 77
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain & T’storms WIND: S 10-15 LOW: 64
THE WEEKEND: Much of the day will be dry and warm. Rain and thunderstorms will move in from the southwest during the evening and continue into the overnight hours. A few storms could produce damaging wind and large hail. Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Afternoon and evening storms could be severe with strong wind and hail. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s along with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early and highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders