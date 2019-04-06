Tracking a stormy pattern this weekend

A low-pressure system will work its way through the Mid-South this weekend, bringing with it the chance for rain and storms.
Patchy fog will be possible again this morning, once the fog lifts, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s. This warm up is thanks to a warm front that will lift across the Mid-South today. While much of the day today will remain dry, this afternoon and evening we will see showers and storms roll into the region. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side this evening and into the early morning hours Sunday. Primary threats look to be damaging wind and hail tonight. Lows will hover into the upper 60s tonight with rain and storms and south winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. High: 77.
TONIGHT: Rain and storms. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 64.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow we are looking a cloudy conditions with periods of rain and some storms. Like today, afternoon and evening storms could be on the strong to severe side across the Mid-South. Primary threats will be gusty winds and hail. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s with breezy south winds around 10 to 15 mph. We will see showers linger overnight and into the start of the day on Monday. Lows will dip into the lower 60s with cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK: Monday is looking mostly cloudy with a chance for rain early in the day. Highs will warm into the lower 70s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies along with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday we will see mostly to partly sunny skies with highs climbing near 80 degrees and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday into Friday we are tracking our next cold front that will bring rain and a few storms to the Mid-South. Highs will remain in the lower 70s to end the week with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
