Tracking a stormy pattern this weekend

Patchy fog will be possible again this morning, once the fog lifts, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s. This warm up is thanks to a warm front that will lift across the Mid-South today. While much of the day today will remain dry, this afternoon and evening we will see showers and storms roll into the region. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side this evening and into the early morning hours Sunday. Primary threats look to be damaging wind and hail tonight. Lows will hover into the upper 60s tonight with rain and storms and south winds around 5 to 10 mph.