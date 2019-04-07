Police investigating multiple shootings that left 3 people dead

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating multiple shootings from Saturday night that left three people dead.
One of the shootings police are investigating happened in an area that has seen this type of violence before.
Just days after three men were shot, one of them killed, at the Sycamore Lake Apartments near Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore View in northeast Memphis, police responded across the street to Deerfield Apartments Saturday night.
There, officers found a man who had been shot. He died a short time later at the hospital.
Police haven't said what may have led to the shooting, but say it's possible the victim knew the shooter. No suspects have been identified.
Police are also investigating three other shootings that happened in another part of the city Saturday.
Officers responded to a shooting at the Deluxe Inn on Lamar and American Way. A man died at the scene.
Around the same time, another man, who had also been shot, showed up to a Memphis fire station down the road.
Police say that man may be connected to the shooting at the motel.
Less than a mile away from there, was another shooting in a neighborhood on Sharpe Avenue near Getwell Road.
Police say the man shot also died, bringing the total number of deaths from shootings on Saturday night to three.
MPD says Saturday’s homicides bring the total number this year to 42, compared to 29 at this point last year.
police have not released any motive or possible suspect descriptions in these cases.
If you have any information that could help investigators, please call crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.