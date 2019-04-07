Survey released ahead of People’s Convention in municipal election

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The coordinators of a new People's Convention ahead of the municipal election have released a survey to gauge community positions on a variety of issues.
In late March, Pastor Earle Fisher talked with us about the convention.
The first People’s Convention in 1991 was historic and led former Mayor Willie Herenton to victory over incumbent Mayor Dick Hackett by 142 votes.
Fisher said the effort is about issues, not candidates. And while the 1991 convention was largely about race, leaders said this one focuses on progressive politics.
We’re told the convention won’t endorse candidates but will come up with a slate of candidates that fit their views on the issues, including those running for mayor and city council seats.
