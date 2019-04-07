Tracking More Rain & Storms

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -We continue to track an area of low pressure that will impact the Mid-South as we end the weekend and begin the new school and work week.
Periods of rain with a few storms possible tonight. Any strong storms that develop will have the potential to produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain and frequent lightning. The tornado threat while is low but not zero. Skies will remain cloudy and southwest winds around 10 mph. As the cold front moves closer to the region this this evening this will be the prime time to see a stronger storm, that chance will linger into the overnight as well.
TONIGHT: Rain and storms. 60% Chance. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 62.
MONDAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two. 60% chance. Winds: East 5-10 mph. High: 74
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm. 30% chance. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 56
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday we will finally see some sunshine as skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday we are tracking our next weather maker that will bring a chance of showers to the Mid-South. Highs to end the week will be in the 70s on Thursday then 60s on Friday with overnight lows in the 50s and 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend ahead we will be tracking another quick moving storm system. Right now, it looks to impact the region on Sunday, but the timing may change as we get closer and more data comes in. Highs this weekend in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 50s.
