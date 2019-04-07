Tracking More Rain & Storms

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday we will finally see some sunshine as skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday we are tracking our next weather maker that will bring a chance of showers to the Mid-South. Highs to end the week will be in the 70s on Thursday then 60s on Friday with overnight lows in the 50s and 40s.