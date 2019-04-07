Tracking more storms to end weekend, start new week

We continue to track an area of low pressure that will impact the Mid-South as we wrap up the weekend and start the new school and work week.
Showers and storms impacted the Mid-South last night and we will again see the chance for storms across the area today. During the day we will see periods of rain with a few storms possible. Any strong storm we do see will have the potential to produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain with lightning. The tornado threat today while not high is not zero. We do expect to warm into the upper to middle 70s this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 10 mph. As the cold front moves closer to the region this afternoon, that will be the prime time to see a stronger storm, that chance will linger into the evening and overnight as well. Tonight, we will keep with the clouds see lows fall into the 60s and our winds will stay out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. Showers and storms will again be possible tonight into the start of our work and school week.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain and storms possible. Winds: Southwest around 10 mph. High: 76.
TONIGHT: Rain and storms. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 62.
NEXT WEEK: Latest forecast models are showing rain and storms continuing for Monday as our low-pressure system pushes out of the region. Highs on Monday will warm into the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies and lows will dip into the 50s as we start to dry out across the region. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday we are expecting mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday we are tracking our next weather maker that will bring rain and a few storms to the Mid-South. Highs to end the week will be in the 70s on Thursday then 60s on Friday with overnight lows in the 50s and 40s and partly cloudy skies sticking around through the period.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend ahead we will be tracking another quick moving storm system. Right now, it looks to impact the region on Sunday, but the timing will change the closer we move across the week ahead. Highs this weekend look to hover in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
