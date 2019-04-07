Tracking more storms to end weekend, start new week

Showers and storms impacted the Mid-South last night and we will again see the chance for storms across the area today. During the day we will see periods of rain with a few storms possible. Any strong storm we do see will have the potential to produce gusty winds, hail and heavy rain with lightning. The tornado threat today while not high is not zero. We do expect to warm into the upper to middle 70s this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 10 mph. As the cold front moves closer to the region this afternoon, that will be the prime time to see a stronger storm, that chance will linger into the evening and overnight as well. Tonight, we will keep with the clouds see lows fall into the 60s and our winds will stay out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. Showers and storms will again be possible tonight into the start of our work and school week.