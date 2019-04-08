Baptist looking to build free-standing emergency department in Arlington

Baptist free-standing emergency department in Arlington, TN (Source: Baptist Memorial Health Care) (Lindsay Campbell)
By Jerrica Nunley | April 8, 2019 at 12:07 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 12:07 PM

ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care is looking to open a new emergency department.

The company filed a certificate of need for a free-standing emergency department in Arlington, Tennessee in March.

A judge ruled in favor of the company, but other health care organizations have 15 days to oppose Baptist's plans.

The health care company says the facility will service a four county area and bring 30 jobs into the community.

It will in include eight rooms, x-ray, CT scan, and a helipad.

Upon approval, the company will start construction later this year.

