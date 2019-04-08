Baptist looking to build free-standing emergency department in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care is looking to open a new emergency department.
The company filed a certificate of need for a free-standing emergency department in Arlington, Tennessee in March.
A judge ruled in favor of the company, but other health care organizations have 15 days to oppose Baptist's plans.
The health care company says the facility will service a four county area and bring 30 jobs into the community.
It will in include eight rooms, x-ray, CT scan, and a helipad.
Upon approval, the company will start construction later this year.
