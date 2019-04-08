A few more showers and a mild start to the week

Expect a mostly cloudy sky with Isolated showers, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will climb to the lower 70s this afternoon with a northeast breeze at 5 mph. Rain chance is 40%.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% of a shower. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 56.
WARMER TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will be a much nicer day with dry conditions and decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The warm-up will continue on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 80. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.
THURSDAY: Clouds will move back in on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The first half of the day will be dry, but rain will arrive on Thursday evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Clouds will gradually decrease and we will dry out by the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be cloudy with highs in the 60s this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry, but rain will move back in on Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.