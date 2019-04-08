Lawsuit: Cordova man’s cheek torn away in e-cigarette explosion

CORDOVA, TN (WMC) - A Cordova man is suing an e-cigarette company after the vape pen he was using exploded in his face.
In a lawsuit, 25-year-old David Bishop says he was using the e-cigarette before work last year when the battery exploded causing damage to his body and home.
Bishop suffered severe burns from the battery acid to his mouth, face and hands that caused part of his cheek to be torn out. He also suffered several fractured teeth.
The lawsuit also states that the “defective and unreasonably dangerous” device flew into the air, causing burns on Bishop’s ceiling.
The e-cigarette was bought at a Cordova store that allows customers to “create a cig.” The store is named in the lawsuit alongside the company that manufactures the e-cigarettes, and the company that provides lithium batteries for the devices.
An e-cigarette, also known as a vape pen. is a device that vaporizes nicotine and other elements to be inhaled. Most of them use lithium batteries to operate.
Bishop and his legal team are seeking monetary damages in an amount to be determined by a federal court and for the suit to be tried by a jury.
