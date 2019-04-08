Man arrested for flooding, barricading himself inside Memphis apartment during burglary

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man has been arrested after he severely damaged a Memphis apartment during a burglary.
Shelby County deputies say 49-year-old Edward Jones broke into an apartment at the Preserve at Southwind as the homeowner watched on camera.
Deputies caught the suspect in the act, but he refused to follow the orders of the officers.
Jones then barricaded himself inside the apartment before surrendering to police three hours later.
He was found hiding under the kitchen sink.
Investigators later determined that Jones pried open the back door, intentionally flooded the apartment, and planned on taking 16 guns that were found inside of the home.
The car he used to get to the scene was also stolen.
Jones is charged with 16 counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, aggravated burglary, vandalism, and theft of property.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.