Man arrested for groping woman at Whitehaven store

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police have arrested a man they say groped an employee at a Whitehaven store.
Kenyarda Gibson, 40, is charged with sexual battery.
According to a police report, the victim was at work near East Holmes Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard when Gibson pressed himself against her backside multiple times, grabbed her buttocks and stooped to look under her dress.
Security cameras recording the incident and the victim identified Gibson at the scene.
He was booked into jail and later released on $7,500 bond.
