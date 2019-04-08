Man shot, killed during scuffle with Blytheville police officer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 8, 2019 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 10:41 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (WMC) - A man was shot and killed by police in Blytheville, Arkansas, on Sunday night.

According to Arkansas State Police, Blytheville Police Department was called to a disturbance at Dodge's on South Division Street at 11:30 p.m.

ASP said a man later identified as 35-year-old Marzues Scott attacked the officer, who then shot Scott during a scuffle.

Scott later died at the hospital. The officer suffered minor injuries.

ASP is investigating whether or not deadly force by the officer was justified.

