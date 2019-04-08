Mejri, Burke lead Mavs past Grizzlies 129-127 in OT

Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki, who only played in the first half, has appeared in 76 games against the Grizzlies — the most regular-season games against the franchise by any NBA player. He is also second in scoring against the Grizzlies behind Kobe Bryant. . Nowitzki grabbed his 10,000th defensive rebound in the first quarter, becoming the fifth NBA player to reach that milestone. . Dallas rookie Luka Doncic missed his fourth game in the last five with a variety of injuries, most notably a bruised right thigh.