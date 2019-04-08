Memphis homicide rates up so far in 2019; draw comparisons to 2016

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There has been a sharp increase in homicides in Memphis from last year to this year. Memphis police saying they’re having a particularly deadly month.
Officers with the homicide unit said the homicide numbers this year are in the ballfield of what we were seeing in 2016, when Memphis saw its highest homicide rate since 1993.
So far this year we've had 43 homicides. This time last year, we were at 29.
Last Saturday night, MPD says it was investigating three separate shootings within three hours of each other, including a shooting at a motel on American Way that left one man dead on the scene.
MPD says they look at the crime numbers every day and they are deploying more officers to the areas that they are seeing a spike in crime.
“You know you have to stop the violence,” said MPD Colonel Kurt Phillips. “You have to stop the aggravated assaults when your first option in conflict-resolution is to pull a gun and to settle a score you're going to have numbers like this.”
Col. Phillips said on Sunday, they had 21 aggravated assault cases. He says as aggravated assaults go up, so does the murder rate. These cases are often their first line of defense.
However, it turns out that it's not just police officers who show up to the scene to work these homicide cases. So does a non-profit that works to prevent future shootings in the city.
