Memphis man pleads guilty in 2016 domestic homicide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 32-year-old man pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting death of his girlfriend 23-year-old Wakesha Bufford.
Eric Dewayne Carpenter was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility for parole under the settlement approved by the victim’s family and by Criminal Court Judge Glenn Wright.
Bufford’s body was found in the early-morning hours of Dec. 9, 2016, in a bedroom at their Buntyn-area residence in the 3100 block of Monterrey Square near Southern and South Greer.
Official said she died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators said a friend of the victim was talking with her on the phone when the victim screamed that Carpenter had kicked in the door.
The friend said she started calling her friend’s name and called back seven times but got no response.
Another witness at a nearby residence saw Carpenter getting into his car and driving away during the same time period.
Carpenter was arrested later in Dallas and was extradited to Memphis.
