Memphis Police Association President defends endorsing mayor candidate Willie Herenton

There have not been any direct or indirect actions that I have taken in opposition to police as Mr. Williams claims. I have deep respect and appreciation for all officers who put their lives at risk to protect and serve us, and as Mayor will do what is necessary and fair to continue supporting their job stability and security. My commitment to ensuring the safety of our citizens and our police officers is equal and evidenced by supporting those who are leading and serving in a fair and just way. I have also expressed my interest in new policies and changes that based on experience and research, I believe could help to improve community and police relations and outcomes in Memphis: more community policing, greater performance accountability, new crime prevention and intervention programs that entail more than putting more officers on the streets, and better oversight of the MP department. I have also stated our intent to invest in retirees of all city services in addition to police & fire, if elected to serve as Mayor of Memphis in October. I look forward to exploring ways to work together with MPD and MPA, not against one another.