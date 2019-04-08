Memphis Police Association President defends endorsing mayor candidate Willie Herenton

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | April 8, 2019 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 5:41 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The President of the Memphis Police Association took to social media to defend its endorsement of former mayor Willie Herenton, who’s running again in this fall’s municipal election.

The association announced the endorsement at Herenton's kickoff rally this weekend.

However, it appears not all members of the MPA were thrilled with the endorsement, leading MPA President Mike Williams to put out a video Sunday night on the group's Facebook page.

“This is about what's best for the members of the Memphis Police Association,” Williams said.

Williams posted the video Sunday just after 9 p.m., trying to subdue criticism by MPD officers online of the association’s endorsement of Herenton in the October municipal election.

“I'm going to ask you to refrain from posting stuff all over Facebook to make us look like we are disjointed and discombobulated,” Williams said.

Herenton kicked off his campaign Saturday at a high energy rally. He was Memphis' first elected African-American mayor and held the post for 17 years before resigning in 2009.

Williams announced the police association endorsement at the rally on stage with Herenton.

“We’ve talked to Dr. Herenton prior to endorsing him, and he has asked, what is it going to take to restore the benefits, how can I help,” Williams said on Saturday.

In the video, Williams said Herenton is the best choice for the MPA among the three highest profile candidates.

He cited Mayor Strickland’s role on the council when benefits were cut in 2014 and recent negotiations where Strickland has proposed a three percent raise for police. Williams said it’s not enough.

“Even as we negotiated this year, they did not necessarily negotiate in good faith,” Williams said.

Williams said he didn’t think mayoral candidate and Shelby County commissioner Tami Sawyer was on their side.

“Look at Tami Sawyer, I don’t think she’s necessarily pro police,” Williams said.

The early endorsement is making headlines in what’s sure to be a fiery mayoral race.

“This is going to be a real all-out campaign for mayor,” said WMC Action New 5 Political Analyst Michael Nelson.

Tami Sawyer said there have been no actions she has taken that are in opposition to police as Williams claims. She released this lengthy statement:

There have not been any direct or indirect actions that I have taken in opposition to police as Mr. Williams claims. I have deep respect and appreciation for all officers who put their lives at risk to protect and serve us, and as Mayor will do what is necessary and fair to continue supporting their job stability and security. My commitment to ensuring the safety of our citizens and our police officers is equal and evidenced by supporting those who are leading and serving in a fair and just way. I have also expressed my interest in new policies and changes that based on experience and research, I believe could help to improve community and police relations and outcomes in Memphis: more community policing, greater performance accountability, new crime prevention and intervention programs that entail more than putting more officers on the streets, and better oversight of the MP department. I have also stated our intent to invest in retirees of all city services in addition to police & fire, if elected to serve as Mayor of Memphis in October. I look forward to exploring ways to work together with MPD and MPA, not against one another.

A spokesperson for Strickland’s re-election campaign said they are confident most officers recognize the mayor’s support of police through pay raises and a net gain of officers under his tenure.

We are confident most officers recognize Mayor Strickland’s support of police - including 8.75-10.75% percent pay raises since he took office in 2016. On Strickland’s watch we have seen the first net gain of officers in 7 years. The Memphis police force is increasing and the men and women of the Memphis police department will continue to have the full backing and support of the Strickland administration.

