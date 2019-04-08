Memphis Police Association President defends endorsing mayor candidate Willie Herenton

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The President of the Memphis Police Association took to social media to defend its endorsement of former mayor Willie Herenton, who’s running again in this fall’s municipal election.
The association announced the endorsement at Herenton's kickoff rally this weekend.
However, it appears not all members of the MPA were thrilled with the endorsement, leading MPA President Mike Williams to put out a video Sunday night on the group's Facebook page.
“This is about what's best for the members of the Memphis Police Association,” Williams said.
Williams posted the video Sunday just after 9 p.m., trying to subdue criticism by MPD officers online of the association’s endorsement of Herenton in the October municipal election.
“I'm going to ask you to refrain from posting stuff all over Facebook to make us look like we are disjointed and discombobulated,” Williams said.
Herenton kicked off his campaign Saturday at a high energy rally. He was Memphis' first elected African-American mayor and held the post for 17 years before resigning in 2009.
Williams announced the police association endorsement at the rally on stage with Herenton.
“We’ve talked to Dr. Herenton prior to endorsing him, and he has asked, what is it going to take to restore the benefits, how can I help,” Williams said on Saturday.
In the video, Williams said Herenton is the best choice for the MPA among the three highest profile candidates.
He cited Mayor Strickland’s role on the council when benefits were cut in 2014 and recent negotiations where Strickland has proposed a three percent raise for police. Williams said it’s not enough.
“Even as we negotiated this year, they did not necessarily negotiate in good faith,” Williams said.
Williams said he didn’t think mayoral candidate and Shelby County commissioner Tami Sawyer was on their side.
“Look at Tami Sawyer, I don’t think she’s necessarily pro police,” Williams said.
The early endorsement is making headlines in what’s sure to be a fiery mayoral race.
“This is going to be a real all-out campaign for mayor,” said WMC Action New 5 Political Analyst Michael Nelson.
Tami Sawyer said there have been no actions she has taken that are in opposition to police as Williams claims. She released this lengthy statement:
A spokesperson for Strickland’s re-election campaign said they are confident most officers recognize the mayor’s support of police through pay raises and a net gain of officers under his tenure.
