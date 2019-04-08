“Operation Incognito” cracks down on distracted drivers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - When it comes to distracted driving, the news isn’t good for Tennessee.
A new study by ValuePenguin, a research group which analyzed traffic data, found more than 1,400 people died on Tennessee roadways from 2015 to 2017 because of distracted drivers.
In Shelby County, more than 7,700 crashes last year involved distracted driving.
“So that shows you that is a big problem, so we are trying to reduce that number of crashes and actually we don’t want to have no fatalities,” said Karla Lipford with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office teamed up with local law enforcement on Monday, including Memphis, Bartlett, Collierville and Shelby County, for Operation Incognito.
Operation Incognito involves law enforcement riding on a bus, using their trained eyes to spot distracted drivers.
“That doesn’t just mean texting and driving,” explained Lipford. “That’s also using your navigation system in your car. That’s doing your radio and that’s even talking to people in your cars. We just want everyone to stay focused while driving.”
It didn't take very long to spot drivers they say weren't paying attention.
The drivers pulled over Monday were given citations and hopefully learned an important lesson.
"You're not only affecting yourself, you're affecting other motorists on the roadways," said Lipford.
Operation Incognito also promotes National Work Zone Awareness Week, which runs through Friday.
The number of deadly crashes in work zones increased by three percent in recent years, according to federal data.
