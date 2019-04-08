Police: Murder suspect tried to escape police custody after shooting Memphis pastor, wife

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - Collierville police say a murder suspect tried to escaped police custody hours after killing a Memphis pastor and injuring his wife.
Brodes Perry was shot and killed during an apparent domestic dispute Thursday night in Collierville. His wife was also shot.
Police say Latoshia Daniels, of Little Rock, is responsible for the crime.
Both victims knew Daniels and Perry’s wife let her into their apartment 30 minutes before Perry arrived at home. A police report says Perry’s wife went to escort Daniels out and that’s when Daniels began shooting. At some point, the police report says Daniels shouted, “You broke my heart.”
Perry was shot multiple times in the head and torso. His wife was shot in the shoulder.
Perry was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Daniels was also taken to the hospital where she tried to escape. Police say as they were trying to handcuff her she shoved an officer and took off running, then grabbed his uniform shirt and started swinging at him.
Daniels was taken back into custody and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault on a police officer, escape and resisting arrest.
Perry’s wife told police that Daniels comments made it seem that her husband was having an affair with Daniels, but she was unaware.
Perry served as the executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.