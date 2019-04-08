Police: Woman passes out behind the wheel in McDonald’s drive-thru with children in car

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police say they found a woman drunk and slumped over her steering wheel Sunday in a McDonald’s drive-thru with two small children in the backseat of the car.
Crystal Gill, 29, is now facing a slew of charges, including DUI, public intoxication, open container, child endangerment and driving without a license or insurance.
According to a police report, officers responded to a call about an intoxicated driver in the drive-thru at McDonald’s near Union and Florence. When they arrived, they found Gill slumped over her steering wheel with the key in the ignition and the vehicle running.
Officers saw an open 24 oz. can of Margarita Mix in the center console and two young children -- ages 4 and 1 -- in the back passenger seat of Gill’s car.
Police woke Gill up and ordered her out of the car but had to support her when she couldn’t stand on her own.
According to the report, officers could smell alcohol on Gill’s breath.
Gill was arrested and booked into jail on $2,500 bond.
