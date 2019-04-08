Showers continue today, staying warm this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be a much nicer day with dry conditions and decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s tomorrow. The warm-up will continue on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 80. Clouds will move back in on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The first half of the day will be dry, but rain will arrive on Thursday night and drizzle could linger through early Friday. However, clouds will gradually decrease and we will dry out by the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.