Showers continue today, staying warm this week

A low pressure system will continue to disrupt our weather today. Scattered showers will be likely through the afternoon. Rain will move east of the area this evening and sunshine will return tomorrow. High temperatures will climb to the lower 70s this afternoon and lows tonight will drop to the mid 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 74.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 56.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be a much nicer day with dry conditions and decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s tomorrow. The warm-up will continue on Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs near 80. Clouds will move back in on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. The first half of the day will be dry, but rain will arrive on Thursday night and drizzle could linger through early Friday. However, clouds will gradually decrease and we will dry out by the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be cloudy with highs in the 60s this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry, but rain will move back in on Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB