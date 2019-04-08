Study on state of Memphis drinking water to be discussed

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The safety and quality of Memphis drinking water will be at the center of discussion at a public meeting Monday night.
Memphis has some of the best drinking water in the nation, coming from the aquifer that sits beneath the city.
Researchers have been studying threats to the aquifer. Last fall, University of Memphis’ Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research--also known as CAESAR--was given a $5 million contract to do extensive research on water quality issues in the Memphis aquifer.
Scientists said the aquifer is a clay layer that protects the drinking water from pollution. However, breaches have been found, potentially allowing pollution to seep into the aquifer.
The new research team has been trying to find out if any more of those breaches exist.
One percent of MLGW water bills fund this research--about 18 cents per monthly bill.
Researchers are holding a public meeting to share their findings at 6:30 at the Benjamin Hooks Library.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.