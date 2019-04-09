Arkansas man arrested for video voyeurism after victim reports suspicions about secret recording

CROSS COUNTY, AR (WMC) - A Cross County man is facing charges after someone reported being secretly recorded at his home.
The victim contacted deputies April 6, which prompted an investigation into 44-year-old Kevin Hodge, of Wynne. Deputies secured a warrant and searched the home three days later.
Investigators say they found a covert recording device and seized multiple electronic items. Additionally, deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Hodge was arrested on eight counts of video voyeurism and single counts of drug and paraphernalia possession. He was booked into jail on $20,000 bond.
