Beth Chapman of bounty hunting fame hospitalized amid cancer fight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Reality TV star Beth Chapman was hospitalized Saturday and underwent an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure on her lungs.
Chapman, wife of Hawaii-based bounty hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, is battling cancer. She previously underwent treatment for throat cancer in 2017, and late last year, learned it had returned.
In a Facebook post over the weekend, the Chapman family said that Beth Chapman was hospitalized because of an accumulation of fluid in her lungs.
After undergoing the emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure, Chapman was allowed to return home to rest.
The Chapmans are “so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming,” the statement said.
The Chapman family is known for their Hawaii bounty hunting and bail bonds business that was featured on the hit A&E show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.