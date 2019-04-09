A break from the rain for now

Showers move out tonight with a dry pattern in place for a couple of days before a cold front brings cooler temperatures and more rain later in the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 58
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 78
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear WIND: NE 5 LOW: 55
THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger as showers move east tonight followed by the return of sunshine and warm temperatures tomorrow. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing late along a passing cold front. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s.
