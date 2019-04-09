Breakdown: Why rain doesn’t always wash away pollen

Rain from thunderstorms are not reliable in reducing pollen level and may even raise them. If there is a rain that last a day or two that’s not associated with thunderstorms this may help wash the air clean and reduce pollen counts way more. Typically any storm with wind will tend to increase pollen counts as pollen grains are scattered and broken up into small but still irritating particles. While rain can wash out pollen more or less effectively, it really depends on the rain droplet size. Normally pollen counts will increase after the rain stops.