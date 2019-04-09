City of Memphis expanding bikes, scooters program

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The number of scooters and bikes on city streets could nearly double.
The City of Memphis is expanding its shared mobility program.
Three companies - Bird, Lime and Explore Bike Share - participated in the pilot phase.
The city is looking for up to five operators for a permanent program, expanding the fleet of scooters and bikes from 1750 to up to 3,000.
Memphians aren't the only ones who ride the bikes and scooters. Many tourists like Joseph Edwards and Tom Staniford are also fans.
"They don't have them in London, so they're a bit of a novelty," said Edwards. "As soon as we saw them, we knew we were going to give it a go and we've had them for like ten minutes but it's been absolutely fantastic."
A city press release said the pilot phase of the shared mobility program "guided the development of permanent Operating Regulations that reflect national best practices within this emerging and rapidly growing field."
Applicants have until April 30th to submit applications, with the permanent program launching in June.
Explore Bike Share appears to be on board.
The company recently announced plans to expand its fleet from 600 to 900 bikes and just changed its pricing model to attract more riders.
A Bird spokesperson said “Memphis was one of the first cities to welcome Bird to its streets, proving itself to be a leader in transportation innovation and smart mobility solutions. It is our sincere hope to continue serving the people of Memphis with our environmentally friendly option, and we will continue to work closely with our city partners to help make that happen.”
WMC Action News 5 also reached out to Lime to see if they plan to be part of the permanent program. We haven’t yet heard back.
