Company donates A/C units to Memphis veterans’ home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South veterans’ home is getting a little relief after receiving donated A/C units.
Alpha Omega Veterans Services is a nonprofit that helps homeless and struggling military veterans rebuild into society.
Over the past summer and winter, two A/C units went out.
When a staff member reached out to Conway Services for pricing to replace the units, Conway wanted to help by donating the units.
The organization says the donation came right on time.
“It’s a little warm today and as we are rolling into the summer time, you know we want our vets here because they have been homeless for so long to be able to have the comfort they deserve and we're just really thankful that was donated,” said Alpha Omega board member Stephanie Beliles.
At least 122 veterans are housed at Alpha Omega Veterans Services.
They say the partnership was just right, since about 70 percent of Conway workers are retired military.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.