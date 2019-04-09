Lots of sunshine and warming up

Expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures through the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80. Wind will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Winds: SE 5 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
WARM WEDNESDAY: The warm-up will continue Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Clouds will move back in on Thursday afternoon ahead of our next cold front. The first half of the day will be dry, but showers will arrive after sunset, mainly in west TN and north MS. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
FRIDAY: Clouds will gradually decrease and we will dry out by the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 60s to near 70 behind the front on Friday. Lows will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s.
WET WEEKEND: It will be cloudy with rain and storms moving in by Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Rain and storms will continue Saturday night and move out by late Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.
