Memphis Zoo welcomes 2nd baby giraffe in less than a week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Congratulations to Angela Kate! The Memphis Zoo’s 12-year-old reticulated giraffe has given birth to her second calf.
Angela Kate’s baby was on its feet less than an hour after being born around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Zoo staff will perform a neonatal exam Wednesday to assess the calf’s overall health, weight and gender.
It’s the second giraffe born at the Memphis Zoo in less than a week. Eight-year-old Wendy gave birth Saturday morning. That baby was on its feet 25 minutes later -- one of the quickest instances of a baby giraffe standing for the first time in recent zoo history.
Wendy gave birth on exhibit for the public to see but Angela Kate opted for more privacy in the barn. Wendy and her calf are on exhibit with Wendy’s mother, Marilyn. Angela Kate’s calf will join the rest of the herd on exhibit in the next few days.
Neither calf has been named.
The Memphis Zoo now has 11 reticulated giraffes, which are considered endangered with just 11,000 remaining in the wild and a declining population.
The Memphis Zoo is home to more than 4,500 animals and more than 500 different species.
