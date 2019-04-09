More sunshine and a warm-up

REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain sunny tomorrow and highs will climb to the lower 80s. It will also be windy tomorrow with south wind gusts over 20 mph. The first half of the day Thursday will be dry, but a cold front will deliver showers after 5 pm. A few storms could be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch. A few showers will stick around early Friday in our eastern counties, but the rest of the area will be dry Friday. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.