More sunshine and a warm-up

There's some lingering rain in our eastern counties this morning, but that will clear by 9 am. We will see sunshine this morning and clouds will continue to clear over the next few hours. You may see some patchy fog during the morning commute, but that will also clear by 9 am. The sunshine will help us warm to the upper 70s today. Lows tonight will dip into the mid to upper 50s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 78.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 57.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain sunny tomorrow and highs will climb to the lower 80s. It will also be windy tomorrow with south wind gusts over 20 mph. The first half of the day Thursday will be dry, but a cold front will deliver showers after 5 pm. A few storms could be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch. A few showers will stick around early Friday in our eastern counties, but the rest of the area will be dry Friday. Highs will drop to the upper 60s behind the front on Friday. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be cloudy with highs in the 60s this weekend. It looks like scattered showers and storms will be likely on both Saturday and Sunday. However, everything will clear out by Sunday night.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
