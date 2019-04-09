Police chase ends when suspects crash into house; 1 still on run

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A police chase ended when a car crashed into a house just after midnight Tuesday.
Memphis police said they chased two suspected robbers after they robbed a woman at gunpoint.
The two men approached a woman as she pulled up her home, robbed her at gunpoint and stole her car.
A short time later, police spotted the suspects' car at Mendenhall and Winchester Roads, leading to a chase.
The chase ended when the suspects' car crashed into a house near Winchester and Clearbrook Street.
Police were able to arrest one suspect, but the other took off running and has not been caught.
An officer suffered a minor injury when chasing the suspect, but is OK.
Luckily, no one inside the home was hurt after the car crashed into it. The carjacking victim was unharmed as well.
