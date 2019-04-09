Police warn drivers about collapsed railroad crossing

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A dangerous railroad crossing is causing concern in Blytheville.
It’s the crossing on Moultrie Street and Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson said the department has received multiple complaints about how rough it is while drivers are attempting to cross.
Jefferson said part of it has collapsed.
“When you go across it, if you’re going pretty fast, sometimes people go pretty fast through it, it may cause some vehicle damage,” Jefferson said.
The department contacted Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway last week to get it repaired.
BNSF has since reported they will be working on the crossing and it will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In the meantime, Jefferson suggests drivers take another route or cross very carefully.
