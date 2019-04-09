Study ranks best, worst states for taxpayer return on investment

(WMC) - With Tax Day approaching, WalletHub has released its latest analysis of the U.S. tax landscape - an in-depth look at the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2019.
WalletHub used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories: Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution - taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.
States with Best Taxpayer ROI:
- New Hampshire
- South Dakota
- Florida
- Virginia
- Colorado
States with Worst Taxpayer ROI:
46. Louisiana
47.Arkansas
48. California
49. New Mexico
50. Hawaii
Best vs. Worst
Red States have a higher taxpayer return on investment, with an average ranking of 21.20, compared with 31.95 for Blue States (1 = Best).
Georgia has the lowest proportion of major roads in poor or mediocre condition, 15 percent, which is 5.3 times lower than in Rhode Island, the state with the highest at 80 percent.
Maine has the lowest violent crimes per 1,000 residents, 1.21, which is 6.9 times lower than in Alaska, the state with the highest at 8.29.
Massachusetts has the lowest infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births, 3.71, which is 2.3 times lower than in Mississippi, the state with the highest at 8.62.
