System allowing people to text 911 launches in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - People in the city of Memphis can now access 911 services via text messages. Tuesday, city leaders announced the official launch of the “Text-to-911” system.
Memphis is the first city in the state to use the service.
To use the new feature, users must enter 911 into the "TO" field, then text the exact location of the emergency and briefly describe what kind of emergency you are having.
“The main driver of Text-to-911 is the deaf, hearing and speech impaired communities,” said Mike Spencer, Emergency Communications Administrator for City of Memphis. “We want to make sure that everyone in Memphis and everyone passing through Memphis has equal access to emergency services.”
Within the next six-to-eight months, the Text-to-911 system will be activated throughout Shelby County.
