Warm and windy Wednesday, then get ready for more rain

A mild night will be followed by a strong southerly flow tomorrow making for a very windy day ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring rain to the area later in the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: E 5 LOW: 57
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: S 15-20 HIGH: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 15-20 LOW: 64
THIS WEEK: A clear night will lead to a sunny start to the day tomorrow. Winds will be gusty from the south during the afternoon and into the overnight hour. Thursday will become mostly cloudy with rain developing late and continuing overnight. Rainfall amounts will average a half an inch to an inch. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows near 50.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with showers developing during the day and through the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers ending around midday and highs in the lower 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders