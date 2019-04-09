Warm and windy Wednesday, then get ready for more rain

THIS WEEK: A clear night will lead to a sunny start to the day tomorrow. Winds will be gusty from the south during the afternoon and into the overnight hour. Thursday will become mostly cloudy with rain developing late and continuing overnight. Rainfall amounts will average a half an inch to an inch. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows near 50.