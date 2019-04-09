Court date reset for woman accused of killing Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The woman accused of killing a Memphis pastor was set to appear in court on Tuesday.
Latoshia Daniels is accused of killing Brodes Perry during an apparent domestic dispute Thursday night in Collierville. His wife was also shot.
Instead, her court date was reset to Tuesday, April 23. She did not appear in court on April 9.
Daniels is being represented by Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin and has entered a plea of “not guilty.”
Perry served as the executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
Police say Daniels shot him multiple times in the head and torso. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Daniels is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault on a police officer, escape and resisting arrest.
Some of these charges occurred when she assaulted an officer as she was trying to escape police custody.
