City of Memphis announces yard debris, curbside service changes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis City Council signed off on the use of $15 million in reserves to create a solid waste division and add equipment and people.
Officials say you can now rely on debris outside the cart to be picked up twice a month.
"It's going to be a cleaner city," said Strickland.
Strickland promised results in a trash pickup overhaul Wednesday.
Inland Waste, a company contracted to remove trash for 20 percent of the city, wasn't getting the job done last summer. Oversized items and bags of debris sat for weeks so Strickland fired Inland.
"The problem was we had those bags out in yards for weeks on end. The system was broken. We heard the people. We blew up the system and created one that will work for them," said Strickland.
City leaders say they then discovered most Memphis residents didn't know about the policy to remove items like yard debris and tree limbs or other over-sized products.
Residents were supposed to call 311 and the city had 21 days to pick it up. By the time residents found out they were supposed to call 311, items would sit there for a month.
Al Lamar, a native Memphian and army veteran, was brought on to lead a newly created solid waste division and streamline the service.
"My staff, the very first thing I told them is we will not fail the citizens of Memphis. They're going to get better, they deserve better and now we have to deliver better," said Lamar.
Under the new service plan, the city says they will collect twice a month on your regular weekly collection day. Crews will collect garbage inside the cart and recycling, as well as two bags of yard debris and bulky items outside the cart.
The city's launching a public information campaign to get the word out.
Residents can create collection calendars online with mobile reminders. An interactive game explaining the new service is also available.
"The curbside trash is not going to sit there for weeks on end anymore. We will pick it up twice a month in every neighborhood throughout the city," said Strickland.
Residents are supposed to get magnetic calendars by mail to let them know when they can put materials on the curb.
A spokesperson said those mailings are set to start going out Wednesday.
