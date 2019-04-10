FDA approves drug for postmenopausal osteoporosis

(CNN) - The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new treatment for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women who are at high risk of bone fractures.
The drug is called romosozumab, which goes by the brand name “Evenity.”
The FDA says it's approved to treat osteoporosis in women with a history of or at risk of bone fractures.
“Today’s approval provides women with postmenopausal osteoporosis who are at high risk of fracture with a new treatment that will reduce this risk,” Dr. Hylton V. Joffe, director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s Division of Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Products, said in the announcement.
"But Evenity may increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death so it's important to carefully select patients for this therapy, which includes avoiding use in patients who have had a heart attack or stroke within the previous year," he said.
Evenity is expected to be available from select wholesalers in the U.S. for doctors to order in about a week.
However, there are side effects to Evenity.
The FDA says it may increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death.
Adding that it's important to carefully select patients for the drug.
Researchers say "postmenopausal osteoporosis is a significant women’s health issue that far too often gets overlooked…”
