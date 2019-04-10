Germantown hospital offers robotic rehab for stroke patients

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Robots helping stroke patients recover faster is now a reality in the Mid-South.
On Tuesday, Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital unveiled its new bionic arm technology.
Mid-South states are smack dab in the middle of the Stroke Belt. If you live there, you have a much higher chance of having a stroke than elsewhere in the nation.
Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital in Germantown is now the first and only hospital in the Mid-South to use the InMotion Arm from Bionik Laboratories.
It's a robotic rehabilitation system that helps stroke survivors regain strength, control and coordination.
Without the robot, a patient may be able to do 50 movements an hour. With the bionic arm, they can do 600, 700 or more.
"The patient can now do up to 1,000 movements,” said Dr. Erik Dusseux, CEO of Bionik Laboratories. “So moving from 50 movements an hour to 1,000, that higher frequency of simple repetition, helps a patient heal faster and better."
"We're very excited! We're the only rehab hospital in Tennessee, Arkansas and in Mississippi to acquire this technology,” said Aimee Sawyer, director of business development at Baptist Memorial. “So, I believe it sets us apart from other rehabilitation hospitals."
In addition to stroke patients, the robotic system can help patients with Cerebral Palsy, spinal cord injuries or Multiple Sclerosis.
The robot's artificial intelligence also makes it easier to track a patient's progress.
Baptist has been using the system for three months now and has already noticed an improvement in stroke patients’ recovery.
