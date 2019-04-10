Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks visits Le Bonheur patients

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital had a special visitor on Tuesday!
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks stopped by the hospital to visit patients’ rooms and even played in a game show.
Brooks said the visit was amazing and it is important to show these children that someone cares for them.
“It means the world to me,” Brooks said. “We just show so much love and care for them, we are just here to help.”
Brooks played a trivia game with the children. They got to answer questions about Memphis and Brooks himself.
There was even a game of Pictionary!
