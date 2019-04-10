Holly Springs officer under review for ‘grossly unprofessional’ behavior reported at previous job

HOLLY SPRINGS, MS (WMC) - A Mississippi police officer’s certification is under review after WMC Action News 5 asked questions about his de-certification in Arkansas for behavior his chief called “grossly unprofessional.”
In the termination letter, the Forrest City police chief says an internal investigation proved then Sgt. Roderick Brown, Jr. was soliciting sex from women he arrested in exchange for his help.
On May 17, 2017, a woman arrested by Brown said he attempted to extort sex in return for leniency, according to his termination letter from Forrest City Police.
That termination letter went on to say the sergeant was accused of doing something similar at least two other times. Those women claimed Brown made inappropriate comments and sexual advances while on duty in exchange for his help.
A Forrest City Police internal investigation showed evidence from body camera hard drives verified the allegations from May 17 were valid.
Documents show Brown was terminated days after the alleged incident in May. He was found to have violated department policies including intimidation, harassment and compromising criminal cases.
Forrest City Police contacted the state in June requesting a decertification hearing for Brown. In October of 2018 the process was completed after he voluntarily gave up his certification.
Before joining Forrest City PD, records show Brown worked for six months at the Marianna Police Department in Arkansas.
Before that, Brown worked at the Gallaway Police Department in Tennessee for just over a year. He started as patrolman then was promoted to lieutenant and eventually became interim police chief, before resigning after an "employee warning" about overtime management.
It's unclear when, but at some point after his dismissal from Forrest City, Brown joined the Holly Springs Police Department in Mississippi.
Brown was promoted to sergeant, according to a Facebook post from April of 2018.
WMC5 reached out multiple times to Brown and the Holly Springs Police Department. We were directed to reach out to the city attorney and have yet to hear back.
The Mississippi Board on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Training confirms he's working with the department.
We reached out to Forrest City Police, and the chief said they never received a background request on Brown from the Holly Springs Police Department.
We’ll keep you updated on the Law enforcement board’s certification review.
