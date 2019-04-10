Man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of equipment from unmarked MPD car

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of car break-ins, including one involving an unmarked police vehicle.
Laterrence Pugh, 20, is charged with property theft and motor vehicle burglary.
According to an affidavit, a Nissan Titan was stolen March 17 from in front of the owner’s home. The next day, $5,000 worth of police equipment was stolen from an unmarked Memphis Police Department vehicle. And on that same day, $500 worth of items was stolen during another car burglary.
Police linked the three incidents by fingerprints, which led them to Pugh.
Police say Pugh confessed to participating in all three crimes.
