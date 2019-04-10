Man sentenced for firing shots at pregnant woman’s car

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Frayser man will finish a year behind bars before starting five years of intensely-supervised probation for shooting at a pregnant woman following a fender bender.
Laterell Cline pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of aggravated assault for the September 2018 incident.
Cline, 41, was initially arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police said he opened fire on a man and his pregnant girlfriend.
According to an arrest affidavit, the incident started on I-40 near Warford when Cline’s Lexus came into the victim’s lane and hit the front bumper. The victim said both cars stopped a half mile down the highway, but Cline drove off again after being asked for his insurance information.
The victim told police he followed Cline’s vehicle to Warford and Mt. Olive Road to get tag information, but Cline pulled across from them at a stop sign and got out of his car.
Cline fired several shots from a black rifle, leaving bullet holes in the front windshield, driver-side door and back window, according to the affidavit.
The pregnant woman inside the vehicle was not hurt.
Under the “split confinement” terms of the plea agreement, Cline will stay in jail until Sept. 24, 2019 – a full year since his arrest. He will then remain on probation for five additional years, including one year under GPS monitoring and a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
During probation, Cline will face random drug screens, be required to maintain a job and he cannot possess any firearms, according to Larry Buser with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.