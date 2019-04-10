Mayor Strickland sounds off about recent shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed the last five violent days in Memphis on Wednesdsay.
Strickland says he receives a report of most violent crimes sent directly to him and he is staying in constant contact with MPD Director Mike Rallings. MPD also claims it’s deploying more officers to areas where they are seeing a spike in crime.
"It's absolutely concerning," said Strickland.
Memphis police investigated four separate shootings within 5 hours Tuesday night. The shootings took place in North Memphis, South Memphis, Orange Mound and Cordova.
Three people were injured. One person died in the Orange Mound shooting.
Three people were also shot and killed in incidents this past weekend.
“A loss of one life is too many, but because so many murders involve people who knew each other, it is the most difficult crime for the police to prevent,” said Strickland.
Memphis police say the current homicide numbers in 2019 are trending high. They are comparable to those in 2016, the deadliest year on Memphis streets in recent history.
The department says when the weather begins to warm, crime usually spikes.
Detectives say, in the homicide cases they've cracked this year, 41 percent of the time the suspect or victim was in a gang and 78 percent of the time the victim knew the suspect. This means the crime wasn't random.
“One of the things I try to note is if the parties know each other and the vast majority do know each other,” said Strickland.
Strickland says he is committed to adding more MPD officers to the ranks and has already done so, after a staffing crisis a few years ago where the city had roughly 1,900 officers.
The mayor says he hopes there will be 2,100 officers on the force by later this year.
"We have to keep hiring more police officers. We have to do more for our young people. We have to recruit more jobs," said Strickland.
In 2016, Memphis police and media reported roughly 228 homicides. Now, the department is reporting 191 and has adjusted its numbers for previous years.
That's because Memphis police changed how it reports homicides in 2018, removing justifiable homicides from the equation.
It’s the same way of reporting used by the TBI and other cities in the state.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.