Memphis native named new president and CEO of Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Zoological Society Board of Directors has named a native Memphian as new president and CEO of the Memphis Zoo.
Jim Dean assumes his new position April 29. He is replacing Dr. Chuck Brady after 15 years as president and CEO and 40 years at the zoo beginning in 1979 as curator of mammals.
Dean has more than 30 years of experience in the tourism and attractions industry. He graduated from the University of Memphis with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He holds an MBA from St. Louis University.
Dean has spent his entire career in the attractions and entertainment industry, serving in leadership positions at Busch Gardens, Sea World, Discovery Cove and Sesame Place. Most recently, he served as interim president and CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.