Memphis Zoo reveals gender, name of new baby giraffe

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo revealed the name and gender of one of their new baby giraffes Wednesday.
The new addition is a boy he was born Saturday morning.
He was named Kiburi, which is Swahli for precocious.
Kiburi and his mom Wendy are both on exhibit at the zoo.
He was the first on two giraffes born at the zoo this week.
The Memphis Zoo now has 11 reticulated giraffes, which are considered endangered with just 11,000 remaining in the wild and a declining population.
