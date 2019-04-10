MPD: Suspect accused of attacking man with liquor bottle in fight over eye patch

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested Tuesday night following an altercation over an eye patch.
Shortly before 9 p.m., Memphis police responded to a fight at an adult lounge in the 1700 block of Castalia Street in the Castalia Heights neighborhood.
A witness told police that an argument broke out between the victim and the 44-year-old Gregory Graham over an eye patch.
The witness said Graham then struck the victim 10 times in the head with a glass bottle, giving the victim severe lacerations.
Police recovered an empty bottle of “Kinky Blue” from the scene that appeared to have blood on the bottom.
Officers arrested Graham at the lounge and charged him with aggravated assault.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.