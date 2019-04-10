Ross Elementary dismissing students early due to neighborhood power outage

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Ross Elementary students are being dismissed early Wednesday because of a neighborhood power outage.
Shelby County Schools says parents have been notified that the school is dismissing at noon. Buses will pick up riders, and staff will stay as long as necessary to make sure students get home safely.
Students are being fed lunch before being dismissed.
The district says Ross Elementary conducted morning classes but MLGW is unable to make immediate repairs and restore power before the school day is over.
